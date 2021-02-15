MPD releases surveillance photos of gas station robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of the suspect of a gas station robbery from December.

Officials said the incident happened Dec. 11 at the Capitol Petro Mart on the 6700 block of Mineral Point Road.

Police said a man walked into the gas station, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The man proceeded to jump over the counter and started putting cigarettes into a plastic bag, according to an incident report.

Officials said the man took all the money from the register and added the cash to the bag before running away on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a white undershirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes, blue gloves and a white face mask.

Those who are able to identify the man are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

