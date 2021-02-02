MPD releases photo of man wanted in connection to convenience store armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a person suspected in the robbery of a convenience store last month.
The robbery happened at the Casey’s General Store located along the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive on Jan. 2.
Police said a man pulled a gun out of the waistband of his pants and place it on the count before demanding money.
The man left after the employee placed money in a bag, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
