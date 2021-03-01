MPD releases new surveillance photo of suspect who stole pregnant woman’s SUV, hit her

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released another photo of the suspect who stole a pregnant woman’s SUV outside a Kwik Trip on Sunday.

Officials said the theft happened at the Kwik Trip on 7717 Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m.

According to an incident report, the woman was using an air pump to fill her tires when a man got into her SUV while it was still running. The woman tried removing the man from the passenger side door, but police said the thief backed up the vehicle and ran over her right leg.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after suffering soft tissue injuries to her leg. The report said the woman is 20 weeks pregnant.

The suspect has been described as roughly 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing an all-black, gaiter-style face mask.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2013 Ford Escape SE with Wisconsin license plates.

Anyone who can identify the man or provide other information on the incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014.