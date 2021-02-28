MPD: Pregnant woman taken to hospital after thief steals her car at Kwik Trip, hits her

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being run over by her car after it was stolen.

According to an incident report, police responded to the Kwik Trip gas station at 7717 Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m. for a car theft. The woman was filling up her car’s tires with air when a person entered her running car, police said.

They said she attempted to get him out from the passenger side door, but the driver put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg and thigh.

The report said the 34-year-old woman is 20 weeks pregnant. She was taken to the hospital for soft tissue injuries to her leg.

Police said the thief, who is about 6 feet, 1 inches tall and was wearing an all-black, gaiter-style facemask, drove off in the vehicle.

Officials are working to get video footage from Kwik Trip.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.