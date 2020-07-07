MPD: Police searching for men who robbed Madison woman, got into stolen vehicle

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the men involved in a strong-armed robbery Tuesday morning.

According to the incident report, a 44-year-old Madison woman was taking a walk near the intersection of South High Point Road and Welton Drive when two young men came up from behind and stole the purse she was carrying.

Police said a man who was walking his dog saw the crime and yelled out at the men, but they did not respond. The two later climbed into the back of a gray Honda Accord that already contained three other people. The group left the area as police were called to the scene, the release said.

Both the victim and witness got the license plate number of the vehicle, which officials said was stolen from a parking lot on Island Drive hours earlier.

The report said the stolen vehicle matches a getaway car that was spotted at the scene of a home burglary in the 1200 block of Velvet Leaf Drive shortly before the strong-armed robbery at 6 a.m.

A passerby told a homeowner that his garage door was open and that the person saw four young men running from the resident’s house to a car identical to the one seen near South High Point Road.

Officials said a purse and electronics were stolen from inside the home.

