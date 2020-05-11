MPD: Pizza delivery driver hit in head, robbed on west side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A pizza delivery driver said he was hit in the back of the head and robbed early Sunday morning on the west side.

The robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday along the 4800 block of Sheboygan Ave., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The man said he had just made a delivery and was on the way back to his car when he was knocked to the ground. He thought more than one person was involved, the release said.

Police said the man suffered a bump to the back of his head, but was not seriously injured.

The Madison Police Department is checking the area for surveillance cameras.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments