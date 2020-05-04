MPD: One bullet casing recovered from potential shooting in Brittingham Park parking lot

MADISON, Wis. — A portion of West Washington Avenue was closed Sunday night due to reports of a disturbance with potential shots fired in the Brittingham Park parking lot.

According to an incident report, witnesses told Madison police that two potential groups were involved in a verbal disturbance that led to a car accident between the involved parties.

Officials said once the vehicles left the parking lot, one gunshot was heard.

During a canvass of the area, police found one bullet casing near the overpass bridge on West Washington Avenue.

Police said no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The report said the incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not at risk, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4014.

