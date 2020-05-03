MPD officers meet new friend while patrolling State Street

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has met a small friend while keeping the peace on State Street.

According to a Facebook post from the MPD, keeping the peace on a Saturday night isn’t quite the same has it used to be. Things have been much slower downtown due to restaurants and bars being closed.

Thanks to the slow night, officers had a chance to tend to the little duck roaming around State Street.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments