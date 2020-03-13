MPD officers help reunite owner, dog

A man is reunited with his German Shepard after Madison police officers helped him find it.

The man’s daughter was watching the dog for him while he was in the hospital for surgery, but on Tuesday the dog bolted out of an open door, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department. The daughter tried to find the dog, but she could not.

Officers were called to Autumn Leaf Lane Wednesday morning to come pick up a dog that a passerby had seen wandering along railroad tracks. When they tried to corral the runaway, it ran into a large field.

The officers began working with the daughter to find the dog, but she had to leave to pick up her father. When she returned with her dad, the officers had spotted the dog. The dad, still in his hospital pajamas and slippers, according to the report, worked with the others to get the dog back on the leash.

The dad tried to offer the officers Green Bay Packers tickets, but they were not able to accept.

“But just being part of a good deed, putting smiles on faces, restored the officers’ belief that humanity and hope are still present even during times when so much seems so uncertain,” the report said.

