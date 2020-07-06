East side home targeted by shootings twice in two days

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr, Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a home on the city’s east side was shot at multiple times overnight.

Police received multiple calls just before 1 a.m. for the shooting in the area of Spaanem Avenue and Ruth Street, just a few blocks north of La Follette High School.

A house in the area was hit by several bullets, including one hitting a crib inside the home. Two adults and a child were in the home at the time, but nobody was injured. Two unoccupied vehicles were also hit by bullets.

Officers recovered 45 bullet casings from multiple guns, including both hand guns and rifles. Evidence is still being collected and officers are interviewing witnesses this morning.

Madison police said this is the same house that was shot on the 4th of July. No one was hurt in that shooting, either. Madison police said the house was targeted, but they’re not sure if the same people are responsible for both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit at tip at P3Tips.com.

