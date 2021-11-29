MPD officer on leave after firing weapon at man threatening murder-suicide, chief says

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Madison police officer fired their weapon at a person threatening a murder-suicide Sunday afternoon, Madison police chief Shon Barnes said Sunday night.

In a news conference, Barnes said officers responded to the 4600 block of Secret Gardens Drive in Madison around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Barnes said a man, about 18 years of age, was threatening a murder-suicide, and family members were trying to de-escalate the situation when officers arrived.

Police said de-escalation efforts were not successful, and the man with the weapon went to the basement, where one officer fired his weapon.

Barnes said the officer did not hit the man, who then turned their weapon on themselves and committed death by suicide.

Madison police said they have been in contact with the man’s family.

As with any officer-involved shooting, DCI is investigating, Barnes said.

Barnes did not know why the officer fired the shot, but said that officer, who has been with the force for about three years, is on administrative leave.

Police do not know the relationship between the man who shot himself and the person they were threatening.

In a DOJ news release Sunday night, DCI said it will continue to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident before turning over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney.

Officials said there is no danger to the public at this time.

