MPD confirms death of 11-year-old shooting victim, offers condolences to family

Photo courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have confirmed that Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old shot in the head on Tuesday, has died.

Wednesday night, Scott’s family announced that the 11-year-old would be taken off life support Thursday morning.

Scott’s death marks the tenth homicide in Madison so far this year.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel Despain shared a message of support for Scott’s family.

“The men and women of the MPD would like to offer her family and friends heartfelt condolences, and to let them know that our Violent Crime Unit detectives, and other MPD personnel, are working very hard to find those responsible for this senseless murder,” the incident report reads.

Scott was a passenger in a car that police believe was targeted by the shooter. Police believe the driver of the vehicle was the intended target of the shooting.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

