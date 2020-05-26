MPD: Neighbors hear gunshots on Madison’s west side, officers find shell casing in road

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found a shell casing Sunday morning after several people reported hearing gunshots on the city’s west side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Whitney Way and Bartlett Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Several people in the area were spending time outside when they heard five or six shots, the release said.

A shell casing was found in the intersection.

An older, light-colored, four-door car, possibly a Toyota Camry, was spotted speeding from the area, police said.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments