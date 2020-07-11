MPD: Multiple vehicles loitering following shots fired incident

Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to multiple vehicles loitering in the 2300 block of Revival Ridge Saturday morning.

According to a incident report, once officers arrived to the scene at 4 a.m. they discovered a disturbance and heard shots fired.

Officials said the vehicles left the scene shortly after. No injuries were reported, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Ara Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

