MPD: Multiple callers reported shots fired near city’s east side

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in 3000 block of East Washington Avenue Sunday morning.

According to a incident report, police arrived to the scene at 1:09 a.m. and found several casings located on Marquette Street near East Washington.

Officials said people were outside at the time of the gun fire, but no one was injured.

Madison police did not report any property damage at this time.

