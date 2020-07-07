MPD: Minnesota man ends up in body brace following hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on Madison’s west side Saturday night.

According to the incident report, police were sent to the 6200 block of Hammersley Road at 10:23 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a truck.

Officials said the 34-year-old Minnesota man was visiting the area and told police he lit a firework near the road. The man said he was struck by the vehicle as he was crossing the street. Witnesses said the victim was sent airborne as a result of the accident.

The man was later taken to a hospital and ended up in a body brace from several bruised ribs.

The report said the truck involved in the hit-and-run was an older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed.

