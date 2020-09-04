MPD: Man who allegedly took off mask, coughed at people at grocery store told officer he was armed with handgun

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to the Hy-Vee on East Washington Avenue on Thursday after receiving a report of a man who was deliberatly removing his mask, coughing near other customers and throwing merchandise on the floor.

When 26-year-old Jared B. Dinkins was approached by a Madison police officer in the store’s parking lot, Dinkins reportedly put a hand in his waistband, claimed he had a gun, and said, “What are you going to do? Pop me?”

According to an incident report, the officer then took cover behind a parked car. The officer then reportedly pulled out his gun, but did not point it at Dinkins. The officer told Dinkins he didn’t want to hurt him, according to the report.

Officials said Dinkins then dropped his pants, showing he was not armed.

Dinkins was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

