MPD: Man wakes to broken glass, bullet hole in window

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man called police after spotting a bullet hole in his kitchen window early Sunday morning, according to a release by the city’s police department.

The man said he woke up to find his kitchen table covered in class. A spent bullet was also found on the floor, the release said.

Another homeowner reported hearing voices outside around 2 a.m. and a series of pops that sounded like a “Tommy-gun,” according to the release.

That homeowner told police he believed the popping noise was caused by someone shooting off fireworks, the release said.

