MPD: Man trying to sell car online has car stolen during test drive

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man had his car stolen after trying to sell the vehicle online through Facebook Marketplace.

The man agreed to meet a woman in the parking lot of West Towne Mall Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the woman wanted to take the 2012 Audi Q5 for a test drive before making the payment.

The woman took off in the car and never came back, according to the release.

