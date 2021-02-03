MPD: Man threatened, spat on police; harassed travelers at Madison Metro East Transfer Point

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he reportedly fought, yelled at and harassed Madison Metro passengers at the East Transfer Point.

Police responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police tried taking the man, George R. Staisil, into custody. Police said Staisil resisted and struggled with officers. He also threatened and spat on officers, according to an incident report.

Staisil was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation before he was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, threats to law enforcement, urinating in public, two counts of discharge bodily fluid in public and two counts of bail jumping.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.