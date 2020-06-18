MPD: Man shot several times near Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — A man in Madison suffered several gunshot wounds after police received shots fired reports Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the incident report, Madison police were sent to the area of Third Avenue and Center Street at about 3:30 p.m. When police arrived, a person at the scene said someone left the area after being shot.

Shortly after, Dane County dispatchers told officers at the scene that a man in his late 20s showed up at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

