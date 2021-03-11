MPD: Man steals victim’s money, car during drug sale

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a man was robbed during a drug sale on Madison’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, police responded to an armed robbery at Starflower Drive and Aster Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Police said people in two separate vehicles had met for a drug transaction.

Officials said a 21-year-old man robbed a 19-year-old man of his money and stole his vehicle. The victim and suspect knew each other, according to the report.

The police department’s Violent Crime Unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014.

