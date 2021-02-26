MPD: Man squared up with police after causing disturbance at westside apartment complex

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Thursday night after multiple people reported he was slamming doors, damaging mailboxes, yelling racial slurs and more at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Gammon Road.

According to an incident report, the man, 32-year-old Robert M. Bolz, squared up to fight officers when they made contact with him. Responding officers eventually used an electronic device to subdue Bolz and take him into custody.

Bolz was subsequently arrested for criminal damage to property, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping, seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting.

