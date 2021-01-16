MPD: Man shot in leg during east side shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Madison’s east side Friday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Walbridge Avenue after a caller reported he was shot just before 8:30 p.m., according to an incident report.

The man was taken to the hospital after officials found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

