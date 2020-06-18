MPD: Man shot, building struck by gunfire near Fish Hatchery Road

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot near Fish Hatchery Road in Madison on Wednesday night.

According to the incident report, Madison police were sent to the 2900 block of Traceway Drive after reports of shots fired at 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials said at least one of the buildings in the area was also struck by gunfire.

Police said the incident was likely isolated and that there is no risk to the public.

Madison police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

