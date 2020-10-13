MPD: Man shoots at vehicle following rear-end collision

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a vehicle that rear-ended his car Monday night.

Officials said a gray sedan was stopped at the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road when another driver rear-ended the vehicle at around 6:15 p.m.

The person got out of his vehicle to talk to the driver in the gray sedan. Officials said the other man walked out of his sedan and was aggressive toward the driver.

As the driver got back into his vehicle and drove away, police said the man in the gray sedan fired a shot at the vehicle.

The suspect has been described as a Black man in his 30s with a medium to heavy build.

Police found one shell casing at the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

