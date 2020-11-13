MPD: Man runs through backyards during traffic stop, arrested on drug charges

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a Madison man on several drug charges Thursday night after he ran way from officers during a traffic stop.

The stop took place along the 2700 block of E. Johnson St., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Bruce P. Hunt is accused of driving a car with a fake temporary license plate, the release said. Officers said they’ve seen the plate used on multiple cars around town.

Police said Hunt jumped a fence and ran through several yards after being pulled over. Members of Madison’s Central District Community Police Team chased him down, the release said.

Hunt was arrested on a number of tentative drug charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Police said there is also a warrant for Hunt’s arrest out of Boone County, Ill.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.