MPD: Man robs bank, leaves truck in Home Depot parking lot

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

According to the incident report, the robbery happened at the Old National Bank on 5750 Raymond Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials said the man did not appear to be armed, but he demanded money from the bank manager. The robber left the bank with cash and drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

The truck was later found vacated outside the Home Depot on Verona Road.

The robber has been described as a man between ages 20-30 and 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black bandana covering his mouth, black hat, flannel shirt and tan khakis.

An investigation is ongoing, and those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

The news comes after a separate bank robbery took place at the Old National Bank on Midvale Boulevard just two days ago.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.