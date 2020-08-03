MPD: Man pointed gun at couple following walk in Hoyt park

MADISON, Wis. — A man allegedly pointed a handgun at a couple as they were preparing to leave Hoyt Park after an early morning walk.

Police said the couple had finished a walk a little after midnight when they noticed a car had pulled close to where they had parked. As the couple approached, they saw a man lying on the hood of the other car, police said in an incident report.

As the couple was about to leave, the man reportedly came up to their car window, pointed a handgun at them and said something about drugs.

The couple told the man they did not have any drugs, drove away and called the Madison Police Department to report the incident, according to the report.

Police were unable to find the suspect.

