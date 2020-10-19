MPD: Man in wheelchair attacked, pushed into creek by robbers

MADISON, Wis. — Two men allegedly attacked and robbed a man in a wheelchair before they pushed the victim into Starkweather Creek around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Madison Police Department.

The victim, who was using a wheelchair because he had a broken leg, told police the two men punched and kicked him while they took his money and prescription medication.

According to an incident report, the victim was able to crawl out of the waterway. Madison Fire Department paramedics helped the victim by removing his cold, wet clothing.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries he suffered during the attack. Police said the man had neck and back pain, and a knot on his head.

