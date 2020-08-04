MPD: Man hits woman in face, steals pet lizard

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A lizard named Diamond is still missing after a Madison man allegedly attacked the pet’s owner and stole it last week.

According to the incident report, the seven-inch bearded dragon was resting on the shoulder of the owner’s friend when a man showed up on the Capitol Square and snatched it.

Witnesses said the man struck the pet’s owner several times in the face before taking off in a car with the lizard. Officers arrived and saw the victim was bleeding profusely from a cut above one of her eyes.

The woman told police the man was an old acquaintance and that it wasn’t a random assault from a stranger.

The incident happened July 28, and police found out days later that Samuel Scott, 26, was booked into Dane County Jail after McFarland police arrested him.

During an interview with an MPD investigating officer, Scott hadn’t denied stealing the lizard or hitting the victim. However, he said the woman owed him a new reptile because his bearded dragon Zilla died while the victim and her boyfriend were caring for it.

The woman’s boyfriend later confirmed the lizard was in their care when it died but that its death was unintentional.

It’s unknown where Diamond is being kept, as police said Scott wouldn’t give the stolen lizard’s whereabouts.

The man faces tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and theft. Scott’s booking photo from the jail was unavailable as of Tuesday afternoon.

