MPD: Man hears his dog barking, finds teen snooping around in garage

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded Tuesday evening to an attempted burglary after a Bellgrove Lane resident found a teenager inside his garage.

The resident reportedly went outside to see why his dog was barking. Police said the man found a teenager wearing pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt inside his garage.

The teen sped off in a white Nissan Rogue which was involved in an earlier burglary on Quincy Avenue.

Police said the teen had gotten inside the victim’s car, but nothing appeared to be missing.

