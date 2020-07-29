MPD: Man driving SUV made sexual comments toward 14-year-old girl

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man made sexual innuendos toward a 14-year-old girl late Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.

Police said the girl was walking two dogs on Leland Drive at Raymond Road when a stranger driving in an SUV pulled up near her and asked how old she was. The man reportedly made sexual comments and asked the girl where she lived. The teen told the man to leaver her alone, but he continued to follow her.

The girl told police the stranger was a bald Black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a white T-shirt. Police said the man was driving a newer red Jeep Cherokee.

