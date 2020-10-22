MPD: Man demands cash, shows gun at west side gas station

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a man after a report of an armed robbery at a west side gas station Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the BP Amoco gas station in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said a man entered the business and demanded cash. He reportedly showed a handgun and left with cash.

The report said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and a white tee-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.