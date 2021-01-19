MPD: Man cuts victim with knife, uses pepper spray during dispute over money

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man accused of cutting a victim with a knife and using pepper-spray on them Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report, 25-year-old Phillip Fung Li pointed a “Glock-style” gun at a 28-year-old victim on the 100 block of South Bassett Street. Officials later learned the weapon was a BB gun and that the two were arguing over money.

Police said Li pulled out a knife as the victim attempted to take the gun from him. MPD spokesperson Tyler Grigg said the victim suffered a minor cut following the struggle, and Li allegedly pepper-sprayed the person before driving off in his car.

A witness was able to get Li’s license plate, and police later setup near his registered address. The man arrived in his car shortly after and was taken into custody.

Li is facing tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and OC device that causes harm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.