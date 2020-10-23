MPD: Man crashed stolen SUV into ditch on eastbound Beltline

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered a handgun from a stolen vehicle Friday morning after the man crashed the vehicle into a ditch on the eastbound Beltline during a police chase.

According to police, the man was driving a stolen 2020 Volkwagen Tiguan when police tried pulling the man over. Dane County Dispatch said the man refused to stop, prompting a vehicle chase.

The driver subsequently drove into a ditch on the Beltline east of Stoughton Road.

Police said the man then got out of the vehicle and ran off. Officers eventually found the man and took him into custody.

He is expected to face several tentative charges once he his formally arrested, police said.

