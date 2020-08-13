MPD: Man breaks into Walmart, steals TV while wearing plastic bag over head

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was caught breaking into a store on the city’s west side Wednesday night.

According to the incident report, the burglar pried open the front doors of the Walmart on 7202 Watts Road and stole a 55-inch TV shortly before midnight.

Officials said surveillance video showed the man walking into the store with a plastic Walmart bag over his head. Police said he either had a hard time breathing or seeing, as the man removed his “disguise” several times while inside.

The man left the store through a fire door and entered a getaway car that a woman was driving outside.

The police department’s Burglary Crime Unit will use the surveillance images in hopes of identifying the couple involved in the burglary.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.