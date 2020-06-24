MPD: Man beat up, robbed by protesters after ‘inadvertently’ driving into their path

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 28-year-old Sun Prairie man was beaten and robbed by protesters after “inadvertently” driving into their path as he drove Tuesday night, police said.

According to an incident report, Madison police said the victim was on the way to a hospital to pick up his girlfriend when he was attacked as he turned from Williamson Street onto John Nolen Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police a demonstrator threw a bicycle at his car, which caused damage.

Police said he got out to ask why the demonstrator did that, but was quickly surrounded by an estimated 50 people.

Officials said he was punched by several people and ended up in a fetal position on the ground to try to protect himself from blows and kicks. He said someone took his wallet, too.

The report said when the protesters moved on, the victim went back to his car to find the windows smashed and his cell phone gone.

He ended up in a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison police said they are investigating “many acts of overnight violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.