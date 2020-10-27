MPD: Man faces attempted homicide charge for attacking homeless person

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Matthew Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent attack in downtown Madison over the summer.

Police said a homeless man was attacked while sleeping near the intersection of State and Lake streets on July 30. The 71-year-old victim suffered a facial injury and cuts to his lower torso. Officials said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

An updated incident report Monday said Matthew Johnson was identified as a suspect in the attack and was seen in the downtown area of State Street. He was later taken into custody without incident on charges of attempted homicide and mayhem.

