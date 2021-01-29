MPD: Man arrested on suspicion of 3rd OWI, cocaine possession

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on several tentative charges after he crashed his car and was caught with cocaine Thursday night, officials said.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Fish Hatchery and West Badger roads after a car crashed into a pole shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said the 53-year-old passenger who was inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As for the driver, the report said 45-year-old Antoine Branch was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 3rd-offense OWI causing great bodily harm, cocaine possession, one count of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

