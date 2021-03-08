MPD: Man arrested after yelling at people while carrying baseball bat in east side parking lot

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after receiving a report that he was screaming at people while carrying with a baseball bat in a Little Caesars Pizza parking lot.

Officers responded to the Little Caesars at 2833 East Washington Ave. around 1 p.m. The man, 19-year-old Bryan D. Russell, ran through nearby yards to escape police, but officers were able to take him into custody.

Authorities subsequently arrested Russell on tentative charges of resisting, disorderly conduct while armed, two counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of bail jumping.

