MPD: Man arrested after trying to set American flag on fire

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — A man was arrested after trying to set an American flag on fire Saturday night.

According to the incident report, a group of approximately 20 people were walking on East Washington Ave near the square. Police said Isaiah J. Johnson removed an American flag from a motor home and took it into a bus shelter to attempt to light the flag on fire.

Law enforcement officials said due to safety concerns Johnson was arrested and tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, resisting, negligent handling of burning material and bail jumping.



