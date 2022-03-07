MPD: Man arrested after threatening woman in convenience store bathroom

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint inside of a convenience store bathroom over the weekend.

Police said officers were sent to the Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Stoughton Road around 2:15 a.m. after the suspect left the store.

The victim reportedly told police a man crawled into her stall in the women’s and threatened her with a gun. When the victim said she didn’t have any money to give the suspect, he demanded that she perform a sexual act on him.

At the time, a store employee entered the bathroom while announcing “maintenance” to figure out what was happening. The suspect then left the store and started walking away from the area, police said.

The victim shared a description of the suspect, and police were able to find him walking behind a restaurant in the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, police found the 18-year-old suspect armed with a BB gun during his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted armed robbery, attempted sexual assault, disorderly conduct while armed and false imprisonment.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

