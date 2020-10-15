MPD: Man arrested after intoxicating driving leads to 7-car crash on John Nolen Dr.

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to an incident report, a 28-year-old woman was rear-ended by a car during a red light on John Nolen Drive around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the crash’s impact knocked the woman out with her head hitting the steering wheel. While she was unconscious, authorities said her foot hit the gas, causing a chain-reaction crash including seven vehicles.

Based on surveillance video, police said it did not appear the offending driver ever braked.

Eventually, police tracked down the driver, Marcus D. Canady, 38, who was arrested for his fourth-offense of impaired driving, causing injury by OWI, hit and run causing injury, operating after revocation, carrying a concealed knife, and felony bail jumping.

Police said the woman was the only person injured. She was taken to a hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

