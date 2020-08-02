MPD: Man arrested after firing gun during dispute with family member

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were called following an domestic disturbance Saturday night in 1000 block of South Thompson Drive.

According to a incident report, officers were dispatched to the scene where the suspect had fired a gun in the house. Officers said the suspect pointed the gun at a family member during the disturbance.

Law enforcement officials said officers made sure all family members and neighboring residences were removed for safety. Officers and a SWAT negotiator uses distance and professional communications to give commands to the suspect, the report said.

Officers were able to make phone contact with the suspect and the suspect agreed to peacefully surrender to police.

The report said officers collected evidence at the scene and the suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail for several weapons offenses and domestic related charges.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments