MPD: Man arrested after armed robberies at two Walgreens

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Officers arrested Zachary Fetzner at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of two armed robberies in Madison.

A release said the officers were on routine patrol in the First Street and East Washington Avenue area when they found a person matching the description of a person who committed armed robberies at two Wallgreens. The Walgreens were both in Madison, one at 3710 E. Washington Ave. and one at 15 E. Main St.

Zachary Fetzner was taken into custody without incident, the release said. He admitted to both robberies.

Police said he was wearing the same clothes he had on during the robberies.



