MPD: Man accused of resisting arrest, using racial slurs against Black officers

Angel Martell

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who allegedly tried starting a fight with one officer and made racist remarks against two others during a disturbance on State Street on Friday night.

An incident report said the man was being aggressive and threatened to kill the first officer. Police said he later used racial slurs against two Black officers who arrived as backup after the man resisted arrest.

Officials said Angel Martell, 19, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and disorderly conduct.

