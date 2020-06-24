MPD: Man accused of looting Goodman’s Jeweler’s last month in custody

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is in custody and facing tentative charges related to a break-in and damage at a State Street jewelry business during violence that followed peaceful protests in Madison after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Madison Police Department said Wednesday that 30-year-old Kelsey D. Nelson is facing charges in connection with looting that took place at Goodman’s Jewelers on May 30.

Goodman’s owner John Hayes had said the damage to the store was estimated to cost about $50,000. Police said around 75 buildings on State Street were damaged or looted on the night of May 30, as well as other businesses on both sides of the city.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in the release that Nelson was seen on video surveillance kicking a display inside Goodman’s and taking several items from the store.

Nelson was was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative burglary charge, police said. A Dane County Jail arrest record shows that Nelson is also being held on a tentative charge of criminal damage to property of more than $2,500 from Capitol police.

“(Burglary crime unit) detectives have received a large number of video images showing people looting area stores, and they are committed to identifying and arresting as many as possible,” DeSpain said.

Nelson is the latest person accused of looting on State Street during unrest in Madison following Floyd’s death. Gabrielle M. Kokesh, 19, of Waunakee, was charged earlier this month. Jeremy C. Bronas, 22, of Oxford, was arrested in Madison in the State Street area on June 1 on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of THC and resisting police. Merchandise with the tags on was found in his backpack, police said.