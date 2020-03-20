MPD makes arrest for 5th OWI after suspect crashes into his own apartment

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police say they arrested a man for 5th offense OWI around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a police report, the man drove his car into his own apartment building in the 900 block of W. Badger Road. The building remained stable enough for other residents to stay in their homes.

The 50-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with a head injury and was arrested for 5th offense OWI.



