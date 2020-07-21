MPD: Madison teen struck by car while crossing street, suffers serious injuries

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.

The teen was crossing North Midvale Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. when she got hit, according to the incident report.

A preliminary investigation revealed there were two cars driving northbound in the area as she was walking. Officials said the car that was in the right lane saw the girl and stopped, while the car in the other lane struck the victim and sent her airborne.

Police said the girl was taken to a pediatric trauma unit. Officials said the driver showed no signs of impairment and has been cooperative with police.

An MPD traffic specialist is investigating the incident.

